AP Fibernet case: CID gets nod to approach court for attachment of properties

Amaravati, March 14 The YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh has authorised the CID to approach a court for attachment of the properties worth about Rs 17.75 crore of the accused in the Fibernet case, which allegedly involves former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The government authorised the CID to apply in the ACB court under Sections 3 and 10(a)(b) of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 for the attachment of properties.

The Principal Secretary, Home, issued the Government Order, based on the letter from the ADGP, CID, permitting it to approach the ACB court seeking attachment of the properties worth about Rs 17.75 crore of accused Vemuru Harikrishna, Thummala Gopichand, Thummala Pavana Devi, Thummala Bapaiah Choudary, and Tera Software Pvt Ltd.

The CID has named TDP President and then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as accused number one in the case.

According to the CID, Chandrababu Naidu conspired with Vemuru Harikrishna Prasad and Tummala Gopichand, Director of Tera Software Ltd, hatched up a conspiracy and awarded AP Fibernet Project Phase-1 in favour of Tera Software Ltd, in a fraudulent manner by accepting false experience certificates.

It alleged that though Tera Software Ltd was ineligible to participate in the tender, it was awarded the contract, thereby causing a wrongful pecuniary loss of Rs 114,53,23,396 to the government exchequer.

While executing AP Fibernet Project Phase-I, the accused in pursuance of their conspiracy violated the tender agreements and involved the companies of other accused Viplav Kumar V.L.S., Vijaykumar Rammurthy, Ramkumar Ramurthy and Kanumuri Koteswara Rao with a mala fide intention, utilised substandard materials and got released the funds to Tera Software Ltd in a fraudulent manner without any supply of goods and services.

