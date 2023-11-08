AP HC judge recuses from hearing YSRCP MP’s PIL against Jagan govt

Amaravati, Nov 8 A judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday recused from hearing the petition of rebel MP of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, for an inquiry into alleged illegal decisions and corrupt activities of the state government.

When the petition came up before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao, the latter recused from hearing the same saying not before me. The judge opted out of the hearing on the ground that some parties to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) were his clients earlier.

The Chief Justice said he would constitute a new bench to take up the matter on a later date.

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, sought direction for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into certain decisions taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. He alleged that these decisions were taken to benefit Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his relatives and certain private companies.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are the respondents in the PIL.

Meanwhile, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju alleged that the government obtaining bank loans against TIDCO houses allotted to beneficiaries is another major scam. He said TDP MLA from Palakollu, Nimmala Ramanaidu has exposed this scam. The MLA staged a protest along with the beneficiaries, who received bank notices.

The MP said that in future the Jagan government may mortgage all the assets of people living in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor