Apache, Prachand helicopters' impressive show during Army Day parade rehearsal in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 13 The final full-dress rehearsal for the Army Day parade, underway on Tuesday on Mahal Road in Jaipur's Jagatpura area, showcased an impressive helicopter flypast.

Earlier rehearsals were conducted on January 9 and 11, while preparations have been underway since January 1.

The rehearsal began with an impressive helicopter flypast. Five helicopters, including Apache attack helicopters and the indigenous Prachand helicopter, flew directly over the parade route.

Later, Chetak helicopters showered flowers on the convoy of marching Army officers, adding to the spectacle.

A large number of people, including women and children, arrived at Mahal Road to witness the final rehearsal.

The administration and the Army have appealed to the public to strictly follow designated traffic routes, parking arrangements, and security guidelines to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the event.

During the rehearsal, all aspects of the parade, including VIP movement, salutes, stage arrangements, and precise timing, were carried out according to established Army protocols.

Decorated officers marched in disciplined and perfectly synchronised formations, demonstrating the Army's professionalism and precision.

Officers who have been awarded the Ashok Chakra, Param Vir Chakra, and Maha Vir Chakra are leading the parade, highlighting the bravery, sacrifice, and discipline of the Indian Army.

The main Army Day parade on Thursday will be attended by the Governor of Mizoram, General V.K. Singh, as the chief guest.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be present.

Due to the final rehearsal and the main parade, all normal traffic on Mahal Road will remain closed from 5:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Vehicular movement between NRI Circle and Bombay Hospital Circle will not be permitted.

Locals may use parallel routes. Vehicles coming from Khatushyam Circle towards NRI Circle and Akshay Patra will be diverted via Haldighati Marg and VIT Road.

Traffic from Vidhani Circle towards Bombay Hospital and Akshay Patra will be diverted to Kendriya Vihar Marg, and if congestion increases, further diversion will be made towards Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Separate diversions are also in place for traffic from Goner Road and Rana Sanga Marg. Parking for the general public has been arranged on Haldighati Marg and Rana Sanga Marg.

Bus parking facilities are available on Goner Road near Vrindavan Hotel, Purnima College, and JECRC University Road.

Seating for spectators has been arranged in front of the Akshay Patra Temple, accessible via Mahaveer Marg and Kendriya Vihar Marg from the D-Mart Circle side.

