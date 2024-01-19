Apple growers extend support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Jan 26 protest

Chandigarh, Jan 19 After two days of deliberations, a body of apple growers on Friday announced to launch intensive campaigns over demands affecting their livelihood in the country's apple belt.

They also lent their support to ‘tractor parade’ on January 26 called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and trade unions’ protest on February 16 against the "anti-farmer" policies of the Union government.

A decision in this regard was taken at the conclusion of two-day Apple Farmers’ Federation of India (AFFI) here that saw the presence of 100 apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

All India Kisan Sabha Finance Secretary P. Krishnaprasad inaugurated the conference where growers discussed various issues affecting the apple economy.

Talking to the media, former Himachal MLA, Rakesh Singha, said the apple growers are badly hit by dwindling prices and withdrawal of the state support.

"The apple belt is also adversely affected by extreme climatic disturbances like hailstorms causing severe impact on the healthy prospectus of apple produce," he said.

AIKS General Secretary Vijoo Krishnan said there is stagnation in productivity and adequate and subsidised cold chain infrastructure is the need of the hour.

It also decided to enroll a total membership of 56,000 growers till the end of 2024. The AFFI currently has a membership of around 10,000 growers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor