Apply for National Youth Awards, celebrate leadership: Union Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 1 Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday encouraged young Indians and organisations to apply for the prestigious National Youth Awards 2022-23, which were a celebration of their leadership in fostering a progressive and inclusive India.

Looking to encourage youth leadership, the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Labour and Employment has started accepting applications from individuals and organisations working with youngsters for the NYA 2022-23, an official said on Friday.

The award comprises a medal, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to individuals and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for youth organisations.

Union Minister Mandaviya, also posted a video on his social media account X, encouraging applicants to use the opportunity to earn government recognition.

He highlighted that the awards honour exceptional contributions to the country's development and social progress, including in the field of environment conservation and preservation of cultural heritage.

The Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, confers the NYA on individuals (aged between 15-29 years) and organisations for excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social service such as health, promotion of human rights, active citizenship, community service, etc.

Union Minister Mandaviya called upon young Indians to apply for the prestigious awards that celebrate the spirit of India's youth across sectors -- be it sports, social service, science, or research.

He emphasised that the awards were not merely an accolade but a celebration of youth leadership in fostering a progressive and inclusive India.

"The objective of the awards is to motivate young people to achieve excellence in the field of national development and social service, to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their potential as good citizens," said a statement.

The government also wants to recognise the outstanding achievement of voluntary organisations working with the youth for national development, including social service.

Applications for the National Youth Award 2022-23 are being invited through the common award portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs from November 1 to 15.

The link to the award portal is https://awards.gov.in/.

The Indian government observes January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as the National Youth Day and the week commencing from that day, as the National Youth Week.

As per government's guidelines, an applicant for the National Youth Awards should have rendered service in the relevant field during the financial year for which the award is to be given and should also be the one who is likely to continue to involve himself/herself in such activities for at least another two years after the conferment of the award.

The service rendered should be voluntary.

Other considerations for guiding the selection of youth for the national award would include his/her reputation among the local community, his/her desire for improvement, and genuine interest in the relevant field, according to a government document.

