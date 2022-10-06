Appointment of six judicial officers as addl judges of Bombay HC notified

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Centre on Thursday issued notification for appointment of six judicial officers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The notification, issued by Ministry of Law and Justice, said: "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, (ii) Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, (iii) Mahendra, Wadhumal Chandwani, (iv) Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, (v) Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, and (vi) Vrushali Vijay Joshi, to be Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

With the appointment of the six judges, the number of judges in Bombay High Court will rise to 67, as against the sanctioned strength of 94. Currently, the high court has 43 permanent and 18 additional judges.

