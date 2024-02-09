Appreciating role of Manipur Police commandos, govt to offer spl allowance

Imphal, Feb 9 The Manipur government, appreciating the role of the state police commandos in dealing with the ongoing ethnic violence, on Friday decided that the monthly compensatory allowance of Rs 5,000 would be given to them and Rs 3,000 to those who are serving in the difficult and vulnerable areas of the state.

After the meeting of the state council of ministers, Information and Public Relations Minister S. Ranjan Singh said that the cabinet also "very much acknowledges the important role of the state forces and commandos in containing the situation in the state".

He said that the council of ministers in its meeting on Friday, chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, decided to ask Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene the next session of the Manipur assembly on February 28.

Singh also informed that the cabinet also passed Manipur State Commission for Women’s Rule 2024.

Recognising the role of the Village Defence Forces in the state, the cabinet has agreed to extend the engagement for one more year of service with effect from April this year to March 2025.

Regarding the killing of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Moreh in October last year, the Minister said that the state cabinet has approved to appoint his son to the post of an Assistant Sub-Inspector and liberalised pension from the Home Department of the deceased.

The minister further said that after thorough scrutiny by the Agriculture and Home Department, the state cabinet has approved to sanction Rs 18.91 crore for 3,483 verified affected farmers due to the ongoing conflict in the state.

Giving emphasis on the education sector, the state cabinet has approved to appoint 742 teachers of different categories on contractual basis through the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

