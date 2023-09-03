Approval given for transplant centre in Lucknow, hostel in Etawah

Lucknow, Sep 3 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has paved the way for the rejuvenation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in the capital Lucknow.

The proposal to construct a kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplantation centre on the institute's main medical building's sixth and seventh floors has been approved.

This request was submitted to the state government in January this year, and now, it has received both financial and administrative clearance.

A total budget of Rs 18.22 crore has been allocated for this project, while the Yogi government has authorised the release of the first instalment of Rs 4.55 crore for the construction.

The released funds for the construction of the centre also includes the 18 per cent GST amount.

Once completed, this facility will not only benefit the residents of Lucknow but also individuals seeking medical treatment from neighbouring regions.

Additionally, approval has been granted to disburse the remaining 5 per cent of funds for the construction of a 300-bed men's hostel in Saifai, Etawah.

All construction activities will be closely monitored by the Institute's Director, in accordance with the state government's regulations and action plan.

Meanwhile, the construction of the 300-bed men's hostel at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, Etawah, with an estimated cost of Rs 28.28 crore, is also set to begin.

Initially, approval was pending for 5 per cent of the total amount, amounting to Rs 1.41 crore, for this project. In response, the state government has granted both administrative and financial approval for the release of Rs 41.42 lakh as an instalment to expedite construction.

This construction will also be carried out under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences' Chief Secretary, in accordance with the state government's guidelines and action plan.

The allocated funds will be utilised exclusively for their intended purposes, and any deviations or misallocation of funds will be addressed promptly. The Registrar will be responsible for maintaining quality control throughout the construction process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor