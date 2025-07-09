APPSC Lecturer Hall Ticket 2025 Released at psc.ap.gov.in; Know How to Download Admit Card Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the upcoming Lecturer and Junior Lecturer recruitment examinations. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The hall ticket contains important details including the exam date, shift timing, venue, and candidate information. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the exam day.

Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in Click on the link that says “Download Hall Ticket” Log in using your OTPR ID, password and captcha code Select the relevant examination from the list Download and print the hall ticket for reference

Candidates are advised to check their hall ticket carefully for any errors and follow all instructions mentioned. For updates or further announcements, candidates should regularly check the official APPSC website.

The admit cards are available for candidates who applied for various posts including Lecturer positions in Polytechnic Colleges under Technical Education, Junior Lecturer posts under Intermediate Education, Lecturer roles in Degree Colleges under Collegiate Education, and Lecturer and Junior Lecturer posts in TTD Degree and Oriental Colleges.

The computer-based examinations will be held from July 15 to July 23, 2025. No exams will be conducted on July 19. The tests will take place in multiple shifts across designated centres in the state.