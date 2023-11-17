AQI at 'very poor' category in Delhi, several monitoring stations witness rise in CO, NO2 levels

New Delhi, Nov 17 Air quality across Delhi dipped to the "very poor" category on Friday evening as the overall AQI of the city reached 398, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, the Anand Vihar station entered in the "moderate" category with PM 2.5 at 133 at 6 p.m and PM 10 at 185 while the CO was at 106, under "moderate" category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Bawana station's PM 2.5 was at 318, or "very poor" category, and PM 10 at 254, or "poor" while the CO reached 70 or "satisfactory".

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 224 under "poor" category while PM 10 was at 178 under "moderate" category. The CO was recorded at 66, under the "satisfactory" category at 6 p.m..

The station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 452, or "severe" and PM 2.5 at 341 or "very poor".

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 315 and PM 10 at 202, in the "poor" category while the CO reached 98 and NO2 at 53, both in the "satisfactory" category.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 297 while PM 10 reached 279, both coming under the "poor" category. The NO2 was at 169 and CO was recorded at 117, both in "moderate" levels. At Siri Fort, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 328 under the "very poor" category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 244, in the "poor" category while CO was at 102 in "moderate" category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor