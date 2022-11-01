AQI of national capital hits 'very poor' category

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor category on Tuesday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 385. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 444 and slipped from 'very poor' to the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 391 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 too 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The air quality in Delhi's satellite cities showed no improvement from the previous day. Gurgaon is predicted to slip into the 'severe' category from Wednesday, November 2. Noida's air quality is also expected to dip further.

The city of Delhi too fared very poorly. Narela in North West Delhi reported the highest AQI at 571. North Delhi Air Quality is the poorest at the moment as almost all the stations have AQI above 400. Most of the stations in the capital have an AQI above 300 except a few like Mandir Marg in central Delhi.

According to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town registered an AQI of 494. The AQI near IGI Airport (T3) also stood in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday with an AQI of 332.

Delhi slipped into 'severe' on the AQI meter on Saturday. With air pollution worsening in the national capital, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.

