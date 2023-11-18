AQI remains in 'very poor' category in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 Air quality across Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Saturday evening as the overall AQI of the city reached 317, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, as air quality in Delhi-NCR slightly improved and entered 'very poor' category from severe levels, the Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-Committee's order said on Saturday.

With this, the earlier order issued on November 5 rescinds. While Stage-IV measures are lifted, the CAQM emphasises that actions corresponding to Stages I to III of the GRAP will remain in force.

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station entered 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 326 and PM 10 at 288, in poor category while the CO plunged to 101, in moderate category, and NO2 was at 74, under 'satisfactory' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 362, very poor category, and PM 10 at 371 (very poor) while the CO reached 101 (moderate).

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 205 under 'poor' category while PM 10 was at 163 under ‘moderate' category. The CO was recorded at 48, under the 'satisfactory' category on the weather station.

However, the station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 470, in severe category and PM 2.5 at 318 (very poor) while the CO reached at 126, in moderate category and NO2 was at 90, in satisfactory levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'poor' category with PM 2.5 at 256 and PM 10 at 238. The CO spiked and reached at 102, in moderate category 79, and NO2 at 45, in good levels.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 253 while PM 10 reached 212, placing both under the 'poor' category.

The NO2 plunged to 146, and CO reached at 111, both in moderate levels.

