Arambai Tenggol member arrested by CBI over criminal activities linked to Manipur violence

Imphal, June 8 Radical Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol (AT) member Kanan Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Imphal Airport on Sunday, an agency statement said.

The CBI statement said that Singh was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. The information related to his arrest has been given to his family members.

The central agency is investigating Manipur violence cases as per the direction of the Supreme Court, and the trials of these cases have been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur.

The arrested AT member has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati, and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand.

Investigation is continuing, the CBI said.

A Manipur Police official said that AT member Kanan Singh and four other cadres were arrested for their involvement in various illegal activities.

After the news of the arrest of the AT members spread, violence broke out in several Manipur’s valley districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The protestors set fire to some vehicles, including those belonging to the security forces.

Ten people were injured in clashes between security personnel and protestors. A journalist also sustained injury in the melee.

Protesting the arrest of Arambai Tenggol members, a large number of men and women protesters burnt tyres and old furniture in the important roads at Kwakeithel and Uripok in Imphal West district, demanding the immediate release of the detainees.

Protesters also laid siege to some important installations.

In a few places, Arambai Tenggol activists poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

Local people claimed that several gunshots were heard at Kwakeithel, but they could not confirm who fired the shots or whether anyone was injured.

Arambai Tenggol has called a 10-day shutdown in Manipur from Sunday to protest against the arrest of their leader Kanan Singh and four other members by central security agencies.

To control the situation, the state government has banned mobile internet on Saturday midnight and data services for five days and imposed an indefinite curfew in five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. A large contingent of Central and state forces led by senior officials has been deployed in the five districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, to bring the situation under control.

