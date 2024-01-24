Araria SP suspends 4 policemen a day after bank robbery

Patna, Jan 24 A day after Rs 90 lakh was looted from Axis Bank in Araria, District SP Ashok Kumar Singh suspended four cops including a Sub-Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer on Wednesday.

Around six men robbed the Axis Bank branch located at ADB Chowk on Tuesday afternoon and looted Rs 90 lakh after taking the employees and customers hostage at gunpoint. They fled from the spot before the police arrived.

Araria SP, Ashok Kumar Singh, said that the bank was in the heart of the city and still a robbery took place there, which was unacceptable.

He also said that the police officers who were part of the day patrolling party were on duty at the place where the robbery took place.

“They have been negligent in performing their duty and hence we have immediately suspended all four police personnel with immediate effect,” Singh said. “We have formed an SIT to identify and arrest the robbers,” he said.

