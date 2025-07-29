Are top officers of Indian Armed Forces on Pak's side: Gaurav Gogoi to Defence Minister

New Delhi, July 29 Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, questioning whether the senior-most officers of the Indian Armed Forces, who publicly acknowledged setbacks during Operation Sindoor, were now being viewed as "pro-Pakistan".

Gogoi's remarks come in the backdrop of an intense and politically charged debate in Parliament, where the Opposition has accused the Modi government of security lapses that led to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and demanded full transparency on the military's cross-border response under Operation Sindoor.

In a sharp rebuke, Gogoi, speaking to IANS, said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh must read the statements of India's top defence officers. If our Chief of Defence Staff is also making such claims, does that mean the top officer is on Pakistan's side? Is Lt Gen Rahul Singh supporting Pakistan? Is India's defence attache in Indonesia, Group Captain Shiv Kumar, also on Pakistan's side?"

"Are our soldiers and pilots, who may be harbouring similar doubts, on Pakistan's side too? Rajnath Singh needs to answer this," he added.

Gogoi had earlier raised these concerns during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, citing public remarks by CDS General Anil Chauhan about the downing of fighter jets.

In a recent interview, Chauhan had stated: "What is important is not the jet being downed, but why they were being downed."

Gogoi argued that such remarks clearly point to strategic failures, which the government is reluctant to acknowledge.

He further lambasted the Modi government for not holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the infiltration of terrorists into Baisaran valley in Pahalgam that led to the deaths of 26 soldiers.

"The government cannot hide behind the Lieutenant Governor. The responsibility lies with the Centre," he said.

The Congress leader also quoted statements from Lieutenant General Rahul R. Singh, who at a FICCI event reportedly termed the operation a "two-front war with active backing from China". Despite this, Gogoi said, the government "failed to name China even once or show it the red eye".

He also referred to Group Captain Shiv Kumar's remarks from Indonesia, who reportedly said that India suffered losses due to "restraints on attacking military installations across the border".

Gogoi questioned: "Why was the military asked to show restraint? Why did our fighter jets have to fire from long range when they are considered among the best?"

He also urged the government to stop hiding behind rhetoric and provide the nation with a "clear picture" of the situation and military operations.

