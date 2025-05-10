Are Vyomika Singh and Sofia Qureshi on X? Govt fact check flags fake social media handles

New Delhi, May 10 The government has flagged fake X accounts impersonating two Indian military officers -- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi -- warning the public against engaging with or sharing posts from these handles.

A widely circulated fake X account impersonating Wing Commander Vyomika Singh goes by the handle "@WingVyomikStan" and describes itself as: “Proudly serving in the skies, defending the nation with Air Force. Duty, Honor.”

The account, which claims to have 28,000 followers, falsely projects itself as her official presence on the platform.

Similarly, another fake X profile impersonates Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, describing her as “the first woman to lead the multi-national military Exercise Force 18.”

These fake accounts have gained traction amid heightened public interest in the armed forces following India's launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit has clarified that neither Wing Commander Vyomika Singh nor Colonel Sofia Qureshi is present on X.

“There is NO official X handle of Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi. Both of these handles are fake. Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic information,” the government said in a statement.

Both officers have recently gained public attention due to their roles in media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who addressed the media for the first time on May 7 after the launch of Operation Sindoor, hails from Gujarat. She is a post-graduate in biochemistry and was commissioned through the Officers Training Academy. Her grandfather also served in the Indian Army. Colonel Qureshi made history by becoming the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multinational exercise -- Force 18.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, has flown Cheetah and Chetak helicopters across some of the country’s most challenging terrains. Her operational role and regular media presence underline the increasing involvement of women in India’s defence forces.

The government has urged citizens to verify facts before sharing content and to rely only on official defence and PIB channels for updates related to the armed forces

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor