Area sown under kharif crops grows by 3 pc in current season

New Delhi, Aug 3 India has recorded a 3 per cent increase in the area sown under Kharif crops to 904.60 lakh hectares so far this year, compared to 879.22 lakh hectares in the same period last year, according to the latest data compiled by Ministry of Agriculture.

The area under key crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, millets, and sugarcane has gone up this year due to better monsoon rains which have facilitated the sowing in unirrigated areas of the country.

The agriculture sector is expected to get a further boost as Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman has announced an outlay of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Budget 2024-25 to increase production and resilience in the agriculture and allied sectors.

The measures unveiled to enhance productivity and resilience in the agriculture sector include digital public infrastructure, ‘atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds and large-scale clusters for vegetable production.

Sitharaman said that a strategy is being put in place to achieve atmanirbharta for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower. The government will strengthen their production, storage and marketing.

The Finance Minister also said that large-scale clusters for vegetable production will be developed closer to major consumption centres. The government will promote farmer-producer organisations, cooperatives and start-ups for vegetable supply chains including for collection, storage, and marketing of the products.

The Government has also announced higher Minimum Support Prices a month ago for all major crops, delivering on the promise of at least a 50 per cent margin over costs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor