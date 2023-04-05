Armed assailants rob Delhi jeweller of 2 kg gold, cash

New Delhi, April 5 Armed assailants robbed a jeweller in Delhi's Nangloi area and fled with about 2 kg of gold and Rs 4 lakh in cash.

The incident took place at around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to information, the assailants also shot in the air after committing the crime to scare onlookers.

Shop owner Virender Verma told that he, along with his employees Jai Prakash Soni and Rahul, were dealing with customers when four masked men entered and threatened them at gun point.

"They asked me to hand over all the valuables and started picking gold jewellery. One of their aides was standing at the entry gate. They kept the entire gold and went outside. Soon after this, one of them again entered and took a bag kept at our lockers. I tried to chase them, but they opened fire while fleeing by a scooty," he said.

The assailants came by two scooties. Before the robbery, they made several rounds of the area to decide on an escape route.

The police have lodged a case of dacoity and have formed several teams to look into the matter.

Police sources said that the robbers might have conducted recce before committing the robbery.

The sources said that they were conducting raids to nab the accused.



