Armed criminals open fire at CCL coal mine gate in Ranchi injuring worker

Ranchi, Feb 10 Armed criminals opened indiscriminate fire near the main gate of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) mines in Churi, under the Khalari police station limits here on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among workers and locals.

The attack left a CCL employee, Pradeep Sao, injured after he sustained a gunshot wound in his leg. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Ranchi, where his condition is said to be stable and out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived on three motorcycles and fired between eight to ten rounds near the Churi project’s main gate. The sudden burst of gunfire led to chaos, with people running pell-mell for cover to save their lives.

Reports suggest that as Pradeep Sao was leaving for home after his duty, the criminals intercepted him, questioned him, and then shot him in the leg before fleeing the scene. The attack took place near a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp, raising concerns about security in the Coalfield region.

Preliminary investigations point towards the involvement of the banned militant outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC). Authorities suspect the firing was intended to instill fear and enforce illegal levy collection, a common tactic used by extremist groups to extort money from businesses operating in coal-rich regions.

Following the attack, Khalari police arrived at the scene, and later, Khalari DSP Ram Narayan Choudhary, CISF Deputy Commandant, and other senior police officials visited the site to assess the situation.

The incident has further heightened fears in the Khalari Coalfield area, where criminal activities targeting coal transport and construction firms have been on the rise. In December, armed criminals set fire to three coal transport trucks in the same region and fired shots to spread panic.

Despite assurances from the authorities about improving law and order, violent incidents targeting businesses continue unabated. In the last four months alone, at least seven such attacks have been reported across Jharkhand, indicating a growing network of extortion gangs operating in the state.

Law enforcement agencies are now under increased pressure to curb these activities and ensure the safety of workers and businesses in the region.

