Arms & ammunition dropped from drone recovered from J&K’s Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Nov 23 The Defence Ministry said that the security forces have recovered arms and ammunition in J&K’s Akhnoor sector on Thursday.

The ministry Spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that in a joint search operation conducted by army and J&K Police one Turkey made pistol with two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades and one battery operated IED were recovered in Joarian region of Akhnoor sector.

He said that the arms and ammunition was dropped through a quadcopter flown from across the line of control (LoC).

“Troops deployed in the forward areas heard quadcopter noise. A joint search operation was conducted by the police and army in the vicinity of Laukikhad Bridge.

“And about 7 a.m. a package along with dropping string was recovered.

“It has been one of the biggest haul of quadcopter dropped war like stores in the Akhnoor sector which is aimed to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Spokesperson said.

He said that the security forces are committed in thwarting inimical designs of the adversary and continue to play an important role in the regional security for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

