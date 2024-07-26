Arms, ammunition recovered after quadcopter shot down along LoC

Jammu, July 26 Security forces recovered arms and ammunition after they fired at a quadcopter along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said on Friday.

According to an official, after the movement of a quadcopter was noticed along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the Jhanger area of Rajouri district during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, troops opened fire at it.

"The troops deployed at Sair LoC post fired at the quadcopter, after which it disappeared without returning to the enemy side. A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces on Friday morning," the official said.

"One pistol, two loaded magazines and 37 pistol rounds were recovered," the official added.

