Arms & ammunition recovered in J&K's Kupwara
By IANS | Published: March 20, 2024 09:51 PM2024-03-20T21:51:12+5:302024-03-20T21:55:02+5:30
Srinagar, March 20 A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation in J&K's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that the joint operation was conducted by the BSF and the army at Rangwar in Kupwara, based on specific intelligence.
Arms and ammunition, including a 9 mm pistol with one magazine and 29 rounds, an AK-47 with one magazine & 400 rounds, two communication sets, one IED, one hand grenade and other warlike stores were found, he added.
