Arms & ammunition recovered in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, March 20 A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation in J&K's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that the joint operation was conducted by the BSF and the army at Rangwar in Kupwara, based on specific intelligence.

Arms and ammunition, including a 9 mm pistol with one magazine and 29 rounds, an AK-47 with one magazine & 400 rounds, two communication sets, one IED, one hand grenade and other warlike stores were found, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor