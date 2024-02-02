Arms & ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 2 The army and Jammu Kashmir Police in a joint operation recovered arms and ammunition in forest areas of Dara Sangla at Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official said on Friday.

"Following intelligence inpurt provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a swift response was initiated. A coordinated effort involving four Operational Teams from 16RR, accompanied by a team from the Surankote Police Station was launched for a joint search operation in General Area Dara Sangla," the army said in statement.

The operation yielded significant results with the recovery of one mortar, three bombs, one pistol with magazine, and five rounds of ammunition, the statement read.

"As the investigation unfolds, further details are being ascertained to comprehensively understand the scope and implications of this operation. The collaborative efforts between the Indian Army and J&K Police demonstrate a commitment to maintaining security and combating terror in the region," the army said.

