Arms & ammunition recovered near LoC in Jammu's Pallanwala

Jammu, Nov 23 Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Army in a joint operation recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from a suspicious box near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala sector of Jammu, officials said on Thursday.

"In a joint search operation launched by Jammu Police and Army in the general area of Pallanwala near LoC in the early morning (23/11/23), a suspicious box was recovered.

"Upon opening the box one IED fitted with batteries, one Pistol, two Magazines of pistol, 38 rounds of pistol ammunition, nine Grenades were recovered," the police said.

Police said an FIR has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

More details were awaited.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor