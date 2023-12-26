Arms & ammunition recovered, three arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 26 Security forces arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from them on Tuesday in J&K’s Pulwama district.

The Army said in a statement, “Acting on credible information, the Army and J&K Police conducted a joint operation in the Panzu and Gamiraj area of Pulwama district.

“Three suspects were arrested and forces recovered two pistols along with other potentially dangerous items from their possessions.

"A joint investigation is currently underway.”

More details are awaited.

