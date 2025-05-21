Arms seized from Kolkata and Murshidabad, four arrested

Kolkata, May 21 The cops of Kolkata Police and Murshidabad district police have seized caches of illegal arms and ammunition in three separate operations in the city as well as in the district.

Four people were arrested in these three separate raids and search operations over the last 18 hours.

The first operation was conducted at A.J.C. Bose Road in Kolkata.

Saddam Hussein was arrested by the cops late Tuesday night. One 7 mm pistol, one magazine, and two rounds of bullets were recovered by the cops from Hussein's possession.

In the second operation at Topsia Road in Eastern Kolkata, two persons were arrested early Wednesday morning with a single-shot country-made gun and one round of bullets. The two persons arrested in this connection have been identified as Mohammad Fyam and Mohammad Faiz.

"All three are operators of a suspected major racket whose task was procuring the arms and ammunition and then selling them in the city to miscreants. All of them are being interrogated now, and they will be presented at the city court later in the day. We will seek their police custody for further interrogations," said a senior city police official.

Meanwhile, in the third operation at Naoda in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, the sleuths of the district police have arrested one individual on Wednesday morning along with seven 7 mm pistols, 13 magazines, and 10 rounds of bullets. The arrested person had been identified as Habul Sheikh, a resident of Baharampur town in the same district.

According to the additional district police superintendent (headquarters), Majid Iqbal Khan, the accused procured these items from Munger in Bihar and was trying to sell them to the local antisocial elements.

The accused will be presented at a district court later in the day, and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody for further interrogation.

During the last couple of months, there have been several instances of illegal arms hauls and related arrests from various pockets in West Bengal, including the state capital of Kolkata.

Police Department sources said those arrested were mainly operators, and the main brains behind the rackets were yet to be reached.

