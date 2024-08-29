Arms smuggling racket with Pak links bused in Punjab; NATO imprinted pistol seized

Chandigarh, Aug 29 Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies have busted a Pakistan-backed arms smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives from Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said here on Thursday.

“The operation led to the recovery of four sophisticated Glock-19 pistols, including one with 'Made for NATO Army' imprinted on it, along with four magazines and seven cartridges, besides Rs 4.8 lakh hawala money,” the DGP said, adding that police teams have also impounded a Maruti Swift car in which the accused were travelling.

The arrested duo has been identified as Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh. Both have criminal history with cases pertaining to the NDPS Act registered against them.

DGP Yadav said Harpreet Singh had links with a Pakistan-based smuggler, who used to influx drugs and weapon consignments from across the border using drones.

Further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he added.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Gaurav Toora told the media that the police were carrying out checking of suspected vehicles near Sheron in Taran Taran when a Maruti Swift car being driven rashly was signalled to stop. The occupants tried to flee but rammed the vehicle into the barricade at the check-post.

The two persons in the car were rounded up and weapons and hawala money were recovered upon their search, the SSP said.

He also said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Harpreet had developed some contacts when he was lodged in Faridkot Jail, who got him in touch with the Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

The probe has also revealed that Harpreet had delivered multiple weapon consignments to criminal elements, the SSP said, adding that further investigation is on and more arrests are expected to be made in this case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor