Arms Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi: 10 Turkey and China-Made Pistols, 92 live Cartridges Seized; 4 Arrested

The Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police arrested four key traffickers involved in a major international arms trafficking racket linked to Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The unit has seized arms, along with foreign-made pistols which were smuggled through the India-Pakistan border and distributed across the country by interstate arms smugglers.

The search operations were conducted by a Delhi Crime Branch Unit team led by DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Cops confirmed that the weapons were smuggled into the country from Pakistan using drones as a method of cross-border infiltration.

The sized items include 10 Turkey and Chinese-made semi-automatic pistols along with 92 live cartridges. The recovered pistols include Turkey made-5.7 high-end pistols, which underscores the serious nature and intended use of the trafficked arms. China-made PX-3 pistols.

Police are now probing how many arms were sold and tracking the gang’s wider network through mobile, bank, and social media records.