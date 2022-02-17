Army bans pet dogs of 5 breeds in Delhi cantt community area

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Indian Army has banned ferocious pet dogs in the community living areas inside the Delhi cantonment after a brutal dog attack incident came to light. The force has stated that Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American Bull Dog, Bull Mastiff and German Shepherd will not be permitted as pets in the community living areas in Delhi cantonment.

In a circular issued by Station Headquarters, Delhi area cited a ferocious attack by an officer's dog on another officer's son the reason behind banning five breeds of dog in the living area.

It states, "On December 29, 2021, the five-year-old son of an army officer staying in Pratap Chowk, was attacked by a dog

