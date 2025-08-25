Army, BSF launch initiatives to motivate youth to join forces in Arunachal and Nagaland

Kohima/Itanagar, Aug 25 The Army has organised an interactive session with Agniveer aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district to motivate the youths to join the armed forces on Monday, while, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a separate five-day coaching program at its Satakha headquarters in Nagaland to prepare candidates for recruitment into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

A defence spokesman said that military authorities organised an interactive session with Agniveer aspirants at Along in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the programme featured a motivational lecture aimed at instilling confidence and inspiring the youth to pursue a career in the armed forces.

Following the lecture, a documentation-assistance desk was set up, where aspirants had their papers verified and essential requirements explained. This initiative would help ensure smooth participation in the forthcoming physical tests, the spokesman said.

He observed that such engagements play a vital role in motivating the younger generation, offering them guidance, and equipping them with the necessary knowledge to succeed in recruitment.

The event underlines the commitment of the military towards supporting and empowering local youth, the spokesman added.

In another initiative, a BSF spokesman said that in a commendable initiative to empower local youths, the 111 battalion, BSF, launched a five-day coaching program on Monday at its Satakha headquarters in Nagaland to prepare candidates for recruitment into the CAPFs.

The program has received an overwhelming response, with more than 120 boys and girls registering, and a pre-medical screening was also conducted to ensure the eligibility of participants, he said.

Classes, held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, five days a week, are conducted by qualified BSF instructors well-versed in recruitment patterns. The curriculum covers academic preparation, physical fitness training, and the provision of study materials to support effective self-study.

The spokesman said that this initiative reflects the BSF’s commitment to youth empowerment, discipline, and nation-building, while motivating local aspirants to serve the nation through CAPFs.

The Border Security Force remains steadfast in its efforts to guide the youth towards a brighter future and looks forward to seeing many participants succeed in the upcoming recruitment process, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor