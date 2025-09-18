Army chief discusses security, highway & development projects with Arunachal Governor

Itanagar, Sep 18 Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (retd) at Raj Bhavan here and discussed security, the frontier highway, and developmental projects in the state, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor underscored the importance of a collaborative and people-centric approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme, highlighting that its success depends on the joint efforts of the government, local communities, and security forces.

He appreciated the collaboration being extended by the army to play an active role, noting that their strong presence, discipline, and close connection with border residents can significantly contribute to transforming remote villages into hubs of growth, opportunity, and national pride.

The Governor conveyed to the Army chief his deep sense of appreciation for the army units serving in Arunachal Pradesh, the official said.

Lt. Gen Parnaik (retd) highlighted the army’s meaningful contribution beyond security duties, providing pre-recruitment training that prepares local youth for careers in the armed forces, extending support for admissions to Sainik Schools, and implementing numerous Sadbhavana projects. He noted that these initiatives are nurturing discipline and self-reliance among the younger generation and are also bringing tangible benefits to local communities, strengthening the bond between the people and the Army.

The Governor lauded the army units for their unwavering professionalism, high standards of operational preparedness, and exceptional elan. He also commended their dedication to fulfilling their military duties with distinction and also in consistently standing by the people of the state through humanitarian initiatives and developmental support.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the army chief discussed the issue of land acquisition with the Governor, emphasising the need to expedite the process so that essential defence infrastructure projects could move forward without delay.

Gen Dwivedi also discussed the importance of establishing Zilla Sainik Boards in the State, which would serve as vital support systems for ex-servicemen and their families.

He shared his concern with the Governor regarding the relatively low participation of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth in applying for vacancies in the Armed Forces. He requested more awareness, guidance, and encouragement to inspire more young people from the state to pursue this noble and prestigious career path, the Raj Bhavan official said.

