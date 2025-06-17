Army Chief, former chiefs chart future path of Indian Army post Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, June 17 In a high-powered military conclave aimed at shaping the force's future, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday began a two-day 'Chiefs’ Chintan', with several of his predecessors

Convened in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the conclave is focused on leveraging the vast experience of former top commanders to strengthen strategy, technology, and reforms within the force.

The opening day featured a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor — the recent joint operation that dismantled key terror networks with coordinated action from the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

"The operation's execution, strategic impact and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former Chiefs. The former Chiefs were also updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities", the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The discussions also covered three major areas: first, the Indian Army’s rapid push for technology adoption, including AI, robotics, and cyber capabilities to stay ahead in modern warfare.

Secondly, its contribution to national goals under the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, aligning military modernisation with India’s developmental aspirations; and third, reforms in human resource policies and enhanced welfare measures for veterans, a key pillar of the Army’s commitment to its personnel.

Gen Dwivedi welcomed the former chiefs, who included Generals V.P. Malik, N.C. Vij, J.J. Singh, Deepak Kapoor, Bikram Singh, and his immediate past predecessor, Manoj Pande, as he underlined the importance of their continued engagement in shaping the ongoing transformation and future direction of the Indian Army.

The former COAS shared insights and recommendations, contributing to the Indian Army's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform. As the Army adapts to new challenges and prepares for future conflicts, this synergy between past and present leadership is helping ensure that the Indian Army remains not just battle-ready but future-ready.

"The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep the Indian Army future-ready," the statement said.

