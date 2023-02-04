Army Chief Manoj Pande meets Cambodian military commander, discuss defence ties

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday met Commander of Royal Cambodian Army Lt General Hun Manet in the national capital. The discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

"This is the maiden visit by any Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and is a milestone in Army-to-Army relations between both countries," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

During the interaction between General Pande and Lt Gen Manet, 'Terms of Reference' for staff talks between the two armies were signed and folders on customised training for Royal Cambodian Army were exchanged.

General Pande reaffirmed India's support to Cambodia by offering customised training modules for the Royal Cambodian Army and Lt Gen Hun Manet announced the schedule for the conduct of the first Army to Army Staff Talks in Cambodia.

"The Indian Army will be conducting tailor-made courses in various contemporary subjects at its premier training establishments and deploy a Training team to Cambodia," the Defence Ministry said in its statement.

The visiting General Officer commenced his visit by paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Manet was accorded a Ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

Lt General Manet, also the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, began his three-day visit to India on Thursday.

He called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and was briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau.

Lt Gen Hun Manet is scheduled to visit Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre Delhi Cantt on Saturday, where he will witness the training of Agniveers and a display of indigenous defence equipment.

India and Cambodia have shared centuries-old cultural, religious and people-to-people connections. Cambodia remains a key partner in India's 'Act East' policy. Both nations share cordial relations in the field of defence and security. Defence Cooperation between both countries is governed by Bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in 2007.

Military relations between India and Cambodia have grown over the recent past and are planned to expand in various fields such as training cooperation, Counter-IED, demining and UN Peacekeeping.

The bilateral mechanism between both Armies is being institutionalised by means of Army to Army Staff Talks, which will enhance the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Direct relationship with the present-day Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) was established by the Indian Battalions (1 ASSAM Regt and 4 JAK RIF) forming part of UNTAC (UN Transition Authority in Cambodia) after the Paris Peace accord in 1991.

The visit by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Cambodia in June 2018 and November 2022 provided fresh impetus to further elevate the bilateral defence cooperation to a higher level.

( With inputs from ANI )

