Army chief unveils Indian Army's UN journal titled 'Blue Helmet Odyssey'

Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday unveiled Indian Army's United Nation Journal, titled 'Blue Helmet Odyssey'.

The journal defines the UN Footprints of the Indian Army and its commitment towards UN Peacekeeping.

"Lt Gen CP Mohanty #VCOAS and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi #DCOAS(IS&C) were also present during the unveiling ceremony. (2/2) #InStrideWithTheFuture #AmritMahotsav," the tweet further said.

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and honour the sacrifices of soldiers. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

