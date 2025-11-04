Army Chief visits Kharga Corps, reviews drone and combat preparedness

New Delhi, Nov 4 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi continues to assess the Indian Army’s operational readiness across various formations. After recently visiting several border areas, the Army Chief has examined multiple aspects of preparedness, including drone warfare capabilities and innovations in training at Kharga Corps.

According to the Army, General Dwivedi visited the Kharga Corps, where he conducted a detailed review of its operational preparedness. During the visit, he was briefed on initiatives aimed at strengthening combat capabilities, integrating cutting-edge technologies, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and contributing to nation-building. Modern warfare methods and techniques are evolving rapidly, moving far beyond traditional weapons such as guns and cannons.

In today’s conflicts, drones and artificial intelligence play a pivotal role. Additionally, robotics and data-driven warfare have redefined the operational landscape of infantry forces. A strong example of this transformation can be seen within the Kharga Corps, where drone technology has been extensively deployed to enhance tactical efficiency and surveillance capabilities.

The Chief of Army Staff reviewed the Kharga Corps' drone preparedness and commended its exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor.

He also praised the innovations in drone design and training, the adoption of advanced technological solutions in logistics and administration, and ongoing welfare initiatives for veterans and their families. General Dwivedi further appreciated the humanitarian assistance activities carried out under Operation Rahat.

The Army Chief emphasised that the Kharga Corps is contributing significantly to sustainable security by promoting military-civil fusion. Interacting with officers and soldiers, he lauded their professionalism, integrity, and unwavering dedication to national service.

According to him, the strength of the Indian Army lies in the courage, commitment, and discipline of its personnel -- qualities that empower the force to overcome every challenge.

The Chief of Army Staff's visit was not only an assessment of the Corps' preparedness, but also a significant step in the ongoing modernisation process of the Indian Army and a boost to the morale of the soldiers.

Recently, the Army Chief also visited the Bikaner Military Station and nearby border areas, where he reviewed operational preparedness and interacted with soldiers and senior officers. During his address, he emphasised modernisation, combat readiness, the enhancement of technical capabilities, and the pursuit of operational excellence.

Commending the personnel deployed in the harsh desert and semi-desert terrain, General Dwivedi highlighted their dedication, commitment, and exemplary coordination among multiple agencies. He underscored that the assimilation of technology at every level is crucial for maintaining high operational readiness.

The Army Chief called for seamless coordination among the Armed Forces, government agencies, industry, academia, and society to address today’s complex security challenges. He reiterated the importance of military-civil fusion and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of veterans in strengthening India’s defence preparedness and combat effectiveness.

