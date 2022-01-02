Army Chopper made emergency landing in Haryana's Jind due to technical fault

An Army helicopter, on Sunday, had made an emergency landing in Haryana's Jind due to a technical fault.

The chopper was on its way from Punjab's Bathinda to Delhi.

The emergency landing was made due to a technical glitch which is being repaired and it will be flown back to Bhatinda

According to Indian Army Officials, an Indian Army ALH Dhruv was on its way from Bathinda to Delhi, made an emergency landing in a village in Jind.

"The chopper has now been repaired and it has flown back to Bathinda. The chopper landed back in Bathinda at 5:30 pm," the official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

