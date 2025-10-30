Army conducts integrated firing drill 'Sentinel Strike' in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 30 Sapta Shakti Command or the South Western Command has conducted a integrated fire and manoeuvre exercise -- Sentinel Strike -- at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in the Thar desert of Rajasthan till Thursday, the day it will conclude, Army officials said.

The integrated firing exercise began on October 28.

The exercise witnessed use of multifarious firing platforms in an integrated manner involving ground manoeuvres by mechanised forces and firing by Aerial and ground vectors.

The event was witnessed by South Western Command Army Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh along with senior military Commanders of the formation.

This holistic exercise included mission engagements by modern artillery weapons and lethal ammunition systems, offensive ground actions and manoeuvres by mechanised forces along with live firing by ground and aerial platforms in an intense drone threat, encompassing counter drone & C-UAS operations.

This involved comprehensive coordination among various combat arms duly incorporating contemporary technologies in a multi-domain environment.

The validation of state-of-the-art surveillance systems and capabilities was also conducted for enhanced battlefield transparency and sharing of common operational intelligence picture among various stakeholders.

Numerous versatile and indigenously manufactured long range aerial and ground vectors, including force multiplers such as attack hepters, artillery guns, Ajeya (T-72 Tanks) & BMPs which operated in a synergised manner based on Intelligence, Surveillance and Recce architecture.

The devastating effect of fire power was visible at the target end, and the realistic effect of counter UAS grid envisaged in modern-day warfare was established by employing multiple kinetic and non-kinetic measures, said Lieutenant Colonel Nikhil Dhawan, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Singh lauded the high standard of training of troops and appreciated the participation, seamless coordination and synergy in execution of mission amongst various combat and combat support arms.

He also commended exploitation of technological capabilities of indigenous platforms inducted as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

He complimented all ranks for their professionalism and reiterated the requirement of constantly exploring new fighting methodologies and enhancement of own fighting capabilities towards improved operational preparedness.

