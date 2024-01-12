Army Convoy Ambushed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Second Incident in Recent Weeks

Terrorists attacked Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Friday evening, prompting the soldiers within to return fire. There are no reports of injuries or deaths so far. Reports indicate the terrorists managed to escape after the initial exchange of gunfire, which included bullets fired from a nearby hill, NDTV reported.

Reports suggest that the terrorists managed to escape after the initial exchange of gunfire, which included bullets fired from a nearby hill. The attacked Army convoy comprised several vehicles. This event occurs as high-ranking officers, including Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, are in Poonch to strategize responses to frequent terror strikes.

This incident marks the second terrorist attack on the Army in the region within the past few weeks. A previous ambush in Rajouri's Dera Ki Gali resulted in four soldiers losing their lives and five others sustaining injuries. The recent attack in Poonch's Krishnagati sector unfolded approximately 40 km from the previous incident.

The Pir Panjal region, encompassing Rajouri and Poonch, had remained relatively free from terrorism since 2003. However, significant attacks have resumed since October 2021. In the last seven months, 20 soldiers, including officers and commandos, have lost their lives. Over the past two years, more than 35 soldiers have been killed in action in these areas.

Addressing the escalating situation, Army Chief General Manoj Pande expressed concern over the increasing terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch. He noted that India's adversaries, implicitly referring to Pakistan, play an "active role" in aiding terrorists in these areas. General Pande outlined a nine-point action plan to improve the situation, emphasizing enhanced intelligence gathering, better synergy with police and local security officials, outreach to local populations, and respect for human rights.