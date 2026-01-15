Army Day parade breaks tradition as Jaipur hosts first-ever public route spectacle

Jaipur, Jan 15 For the first time in its history, the main Army Day Parade is being taken out of military cantonments and held along a public urban route on Mahal Road in Jaipur on Thursday, marking a significant departure from long-standing tradition.

The Sapta Shakti Command, also known as the South Western Command, has taken responsibility for managing an estimated crowd of nearly eight lakh civilians on Thursday in Jaipur.

The large-scale event is being organised on the lines of the Republic Day celebrations and is aimed at fostering a stronger emotional and patriotic connect between the armed forces and the youth, while allowing unrestricted public viewing of the parade.

Army Day has been observed every year since 1949 to commemorate the day General K.M. Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

This year, however, represents a clear paradigm shift, with the parade moving beyond cantonment limits and into civilian areas for the first time.

The central theme of this year’s celebrations, “Year of Networking and Data Centricity”, highlights the Indian Army’s transition towards advanced digitalisation, secure modern communication networks and data-driven decision-making systems to meet the demands of contemporary warfare.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place for the event, with thousands of police personnel deployed on roads across Jaipur and security tightened throughout the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also attend the Army Day celebrations.

The programme features aerial displays along with a march past by soldiers, showcasing the discipline and strength of the force.

Tableaux, modern weaponry and advanced war machinery will also be on display during the prestigious celebrations.

The event will additionally see representation from the Nepal Army, underlining strong military ties.

In view of the large gathering and expected traffic congestion, police officials have issued a traffic advisory for city residents.

As Mahal Road is set to witness the parade and heavy movement of local commuters, authorities have announced restrictions on public movement in the area.

Mahal Road, from NRI Circle to Bombay Hospital, will remain barricaded for the general public from morning till afternoon on January 15. Residents have been requested not to use this stretch during the specified hours and to plan alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor