Army Day Parade in Jaipur: Police on high alert, drone and kite flying banned on Mahal Road

Jaipur, Jan 3 With the Army Day Parade being held in Jaipur for the first time, the police administration has gone on high alert.

The Police Commissionerate has issued detailed guidelines to strengthen security arrangements during the parade rehearsals and the main event, officials said on Saturday.

The Army Day Parade will be organised on the route from NRI Circle to Mahal Road via the Bombay Hospital.

Members of the public can witness the parade on January 9, 11, 13, and 15 between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.

For the convenience of spectators, seating arrangements have been made near the Akshaya Patra Temple.

Citizens are advised to approach the venue via Mahaveer Marg and Kendriya Vihar Marg from the D-Mart Circle side to avoid traffic inconvenience.

For security reasons, flying drones has been completely prohibited within a five-kilometre radius of the Mahal Road.

In addition, kite flying has also been banned during the rehearsal and Parade period.

Police officials said that drones and kites pose a potential threat to Army aircraft and parade operations, and the ban has been imposed to prevent accidents or security breaches.

The police have appealed to citizens not only to refrain from flying drones and kites themselves but also to discourage others from doing so.

As part of enhanced security measures, residents living near the parade route including tenants, shopkeepers, factory owners, and housing societies have been instructed to ensure mandatory police verification of employees and tenants.

Citizens have been advised not to rent out houses, shops, or industrial premises without prior police verification.

Housing societies and residential colonies have been asked to extend full cooperation to the police during door-to-door verification and surveys.

The police administration has urged the public to immediately inform the police if any suspicious person, vehicle, or activity is noticed.

People have also been instructed not to rent vehicles to unknown individuals and residents of high-rise buildings have been asked to share guest information with the police.

Calling the event a moment of pride for Jaipur, the police said that public cooperation is crucial for the success and security of the Army Day Parade.

Citizens can report any suspicious activity, the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor