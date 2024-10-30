Army dog Phantom honoured after sacrificing life in anti-terror op in J&K

Udhampur, Oct 30 The Indian Army paid tribute to Phantom, a four-year-old Army dog, in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday, organised by the AD Brigade Udhampur.

Phantom, who served in the K9 unit specialising in anti-terror operations, died after being hit by enemy fire while aiding troops in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Monday.

During the operation in the Sunderbani sector, Phantom played a crucial role by engaging terrorists and ultimately drew enemy fire. Despite sustaining bullet wounds, Phantom's efforts allowed the Army to close in on the terrorists, leading to the elimination of all three in the end.

Several war-like materials were recovered from the terrorists. Security forces on Tuesday released the list of arms, ammunition and other items recovered from the three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Akhnoor area.

Born on May 25, 2020, Phantom was an assault dog deployed to support anti-terror and counter-insurgency missions.

Issued from the Remount Veterinary Corps in Meerut, Phantom joined his post in Jammu in August 2022. Army dogs like Phantom are equipped with specialised gadgets to help gather Intelligence in close-range situations.

The White Knight Corps, also known as 16 Corps, praised Phantom's bravery, saying, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero, a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom."

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten. In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised, and warlike stores have been recovered thus far," the statement read.

A similar incident occurred in 2023, where Kent, a six-year-old Army dog, was killed while saving a soldier during an encounter in J&K's Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, the terrorist handlers operating from across the Line of Control have been pushing militants to carry out attacks against the Indian Army, security forces, police and civilians after peaceful people participative Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held in J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor