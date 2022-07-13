Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, July 13 Alert troops of the army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

A defence ministry statement said, "During the midnight hours of 12/13 July 2022, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K) which was suitably foiled by our alert troops."

Further details will be shared later, added the statement.

