Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch
By IANS | Published: July 13, 2022 08:06 AM2022-07-13T08:06:04+5:302022-07-13T08:25:22+5:30
Jammu, July 13 Alert troops of the army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.
A defence ministry statement said, "During the midnight hours of 12/13 July 2022, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K) which was suitably foiled by our alert troops."
Further details will be shared later, added the statement.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor