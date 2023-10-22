Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K’s Baramulla
Published: October 22, 2023
Srinagar, Oct 22 Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of J&K’s Baramulla district.
Army said on its official X post page on Sunday, “In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla.
"Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists & firefight ensued. 06xPistols & 04xHand Grenades recovered. Operations in progress”.
Officials said that during the operation contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists after which a gunfight started.
The operation is still in progress, officials added.
