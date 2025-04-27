Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

New Delhi, April 27 In a first and a unique milestone for the Armed Forces, the Department of Ophthalmology in Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi has performed the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using 3D microscope.

This three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including treatment for squint, cataract, corneal, glaucoma and retinal issues, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

This system utilises special 3D polarisation glasses, and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display.

Potential advantages include significantly lesser surgical time/complication rate compared to conventional microscope, decreased power of endoilluminator, reduced photo-toxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations and high surgeon and nurse satisfaction scores.

“This initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in ensuring top-tier medical services reach to our clientele at the apex institutes,” said the ministry.

This facility aims to offer cutting-edge eye care services, enhancing the hospital’s capabilities in treating a wide range of ocular conditions.

According to health experts, adults in their 40s must undergo regular eye check-ups to prevent vision loss from glaucoma -- a chronic eye disease that can lead to vision loss and blindness.

Dr Tanuj Dada, Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Glaucoma Services at RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said recently that early detection of glaucoma, which often presents no symptoms, is crucial. If left undetected, it can lead to vision loss and blindness.

People at risk of developing glaucoma include those with “diabetes, hypertension, and any family member with glaucoma”.

“People using steroids, creams, eye drops, tablets or inhalers or have had any eye injury are also at high risk of developing this disease,” the ophthalmologist said.

According to various independent studies, reports, and data from hospitals, glaucoma-related blindness continues to rise in India due lack of awareness and delay in detection. In many cases, about 90 per cent time in India, the disease goes undetected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor