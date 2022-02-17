Army jawan found dead in Paharganj hotel
By ANI | Published: February 17, 2022 02:21 PM2022-02-17T14:21:17+5:302022-02-17T14:35:02+5:30
An army jawan hanged himself to death in a hotel room in the Paharganj area of the national capital.
Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased's hotel room. In the note, he admitted to harassing a girl to be the reason for his suicide, added the police.
The jawan had come to stay in the hotel 2 days before his suicide.
Police are currently looking into the suicide letter. After being informed about the suicide on Thursday morning, it is currently investigating the case from every angle.
( With inputs from ANI )
