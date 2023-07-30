Army jawan goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam

An Indian Army soldier had reportedly missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police officials said on Sunday. Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing on Saturday evening, the officials said. Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later around 8pm, they said.

Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier. Some reports, citing his family, claimed that Wani was kidnapped from his vehicle in Kulgam district. The police, however, was yet to confirm the abduction claims. Reports claimed Wani had gone to Chowalgam to purchase grocery items but When he didn't return home, his family began searching for him in nearby areas and in surrounding villages. A report claimed that during the search, a pair of his slippers and blood stains were found in his car in Paranhal village. Last year, the banned Lashker-e-Taiba terror outfit abducted and killed army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, whose body was found in an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam.