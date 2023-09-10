Army jawan’s body found on tracks, wife gets threat message from Pak

Kanpur (UP), Sep 10 In a shocking incident, the body of an Army jawan, 33, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, was found near the tracks in Punjab's Ambala. The jawan’s wife received a message on WhatsApp which said, “I have sent your husband to God, Pakistan Zindabad. If the Indian Army can save its soldiers, then save them.”

The sender of the message sent from a Pakistan-based mobile number did not identify himself.

The family has sought a probe and arrest of the accused.

The jawan -- Pawan Shankar -- was posted in the 40 AD SR unit of the Army in Ambala Cantt since 2020 where he lived with his wife and two daughters.

According to Pawan’s family, the GRP, Ambala, probing the case said prima facie, it appeared to be a case of accident but the message that his wife had received will also be thoroughly probed.

Pawan’s mortal remains reached his native place for the last rites.

Pawan had left his house in Ambala on Wednesday evening saying that he was going to a temple and did not return. His mobile phone was switched off when his wife tried to contact him.

