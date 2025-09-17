Army launches 2-week Yoga training programme in Arunachal for soldiers

Itanagar, Sep 17 The Military authorities under Spear Corps have commenced a two-week long Yoga training programme for combat soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Along, officials said on Wednesday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Yoga training programme (September 15 to 27) was initiated with an aim to strengthen the holistic well-being of troops by enhancing endurance, concentration, and resilience through the ancient discipline of Yoga.

He said that the structured sessions, led by trained instructors, are specifically tailored to meet the physical and mental demands of combatants operating in the challenging terrain and weather conditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the official, the programme focuses not only on physical fitness but also on mental calmness, emotional stability, and spiritual balance, qualities vital for effective soldiering under adversity. Yoga, rooted in India’s indigenous tradition, resonates with the ethos of discipline and self-control.

Its practices harmonise body, mind, and spirit, enabling soldiers to maintain composure under operational stress, recover quickly from fatigue, and build inner strength for demanding military tasks, an army statement said.

Training modules include posture-based exercises, meditation techniques, and breathing practices to help combatants manage stress, sharpen focus, and sustain high readiness.

The statement said that this initiative also reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to holistic fitness, aligned with the national vision of promoting Yoga as a way of life.

The enthusiastic participation of troops at Along underscores the relevance of this ancient practice in contemporary military life.

Lt Col Rawat said that the two-week programme is expected to leave a lasting impact on participants, equipping them with enhanced physical robustness and psychological resilience.

It reaffirms the Indian Army’s dedication to nurturing its soldiers not only as warriors, but as balanced individuals capable of meeting every challenge with composure and strength, he added.

