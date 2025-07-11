Army launches 'Operation Shiva' for safe and secure Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

New Delhi, July 11 The Indian Army has launched 'Operation SHIVA 2025', a high-intensity annual security operation, aimed at ensuring the safe and uninterrupted conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Friday.

This year's operation assumes added significance in the wake of elevated threats posed by Pakistan-backed proxy elements following Operation Sindoor.

Carried out in close coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the operation seeks to establish a robust security framework along both the northern and southern routes of the Yatra.

As part of the enhanced security arrangement for 2025, more than 8,500 troops have been deployed, backed by a comprehensive array of technological tools and operational measures.

A multi-layered counter-terrorism grid, preventive security deployments, and corridor protection strategies have been instituted.

Additionally, the Army is providing extensive support to civil authorities, particularly in areas of disaster response and emergency relief.

According to the Army, the key deployments and capabilities include a dedicated counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) grid, equipped with more than 50 C-UAS and electronic warfare systems, to neutralise potential drone threats.

Continuous unmanned aerial vehicle surveillance missions and live monitoring of both Yatra routes and the holy cave to maintain real-time situational awareness.

The deployment of engineer task forces to undertake bridge construction, track widening, and disaster mitigation operations.

The Army told on Friday that medical support includes more than 150 doctors and medical personnel, two advance dressing stations, nine medical aid posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths, collectively stocked with 2,00,000 litres of oxygen are parts of their preparations.

Dedicated signal companies for uninterrupted communication, Electronics and Mechanical engineers detachments for technical support, and bomb detection and disposal squads for threat neutralisation have also been deployed.

Provision of emergency rations for more than 25,000 individuals, supported by Quick Reaction Teams, tent cities, water points, and essential plant equipment such as bulldozers and excavators are also in place.

The Indian Army helicopters remain on standby to respond to any contingency situations swiftly.

The Army is also leveraging advanced surveillance tools, including high-resolution Pan-tilt-zoom cameras and live drone feeds, to track the movement of Yatra convoys between Jammu and the holy Amarnath cave.

This real-time monitoring allows for early threat detection and ensures prompt action.

The operation is further reinforced through multi-agency coordination, ensuring seamless information sharing and unified response across the security spectrum.

According to the Army, the 'Operation SHIVA 2025' underscores the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the sacred pilgrimage and ensuring a safe, smooth, and spiritually enriching journey for all devotees.

