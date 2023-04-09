Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after noticing suspicious movement

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 : The Army on Sunday launched a search operation after a suspicious movement was observed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

"A search operation was launched along the line of the control in the Poonch sector after a suspicious movement was observed," officials said.

"The search operation is going on," they said.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district on Saturday evening, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

More details are awaited.

